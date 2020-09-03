NTA JEE Main 2020 Day 3 paper analysis: ‘Physics was difficult, chemistry lengthy’

Check JEE Main paper analysis of day 3. Representational image/ Express

NTA JEE Main 2020 paper analysis: Most of the students who have appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Thursday found the exam to be of moderate level of difficulty. Both physics and chemistry papers were found to be difficult, while maths was comparatively easy to solve.

According to students and teachers’ reaction, the numerical sections in every paper was both difficult and lengthy. Ramesh Batlish, head FIITJEE, Noida said that the paper was difficult compared to the last session held in January. “The Physics was toughest among the all sections with numerical based questions were quite difficult. Also in the other two sections- maths and chemistry – the numerical portions were lengthy and difficult,” said Batlish.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash (AESL) rated the exam to be moderate and balanced. “The physics section was comparatively difficult than chemistry and maths. In physics, the overall paper was calculative and slightly tricky. While the chemistry portion was mostly theoretical and organic chemistry was difficult compared to physical and inorganic. The maths paper was easy and balanced.”

According to the students, the day 3 paper in both the shifts were difficult compared to the last session. Echha Gupta, who appeared in the forenoon session, said that the numerical part in physics and chemistry was lengthy and difficult, while the question in maths was balanced. “The physics paper was mostly numerical, with questions from AC circuits required lengthy calculations. The numerical part in chemistry was lengthy, especially questions from electrochemistry. The maths paper was moderate, with questions mainly asked from coordinate geometry, calculus, and algebra,” said Echha.

According to Johnny D’Souza another candidate who appeared for the entrance exam on day 3, “The physics portion was too difficult to answer, as the questions were mostly numerical, and hardly one can attempt five to six questions. The chemistry section was mostly fact-based, while maths was quite easier except the numerical part which was tricky and lengthy.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on September 3 congratulated students who are appearing for the entrance during COVID-19 pandemic. “I would like to congratulate all the students that they have also studied in these extreme circumstances and are also participating in the examination today,” Nishank tweeted. This year, around 8.67 lakh students had applied to appear for JEE Main, the exam will be continued till September 6.

