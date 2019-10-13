NTA JEE Main 2020: Online correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) application process will begin tomorrow. The candidates who have made mistakes at the time of filling the appliction form can make changes respective changes.

The candidates can make changes through the website- jeemain.nta.ac.in till October 20, 2019.

“It is brought to the notice of all the registered candidates of January JEE (Main) -2020 that the facility for correction in their data (wherever necessary), will be operational on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in from 14/10/2019 to 20/10/2019,” read the official notification.

“All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective application form wherever incorrect or incomplete,” mentioned the official notification.

The candidates need to apply for correction process by paying additional application fee. “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 20/10/2019. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction from 14/10/2019 to 20/10/2019 (11:50 p.m.),” read the official notification.

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.