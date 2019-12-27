JEE Main 2020 official Physics sample paper for long-form questions, check now

JEE Main to be held from January 6 (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image). JEE Main to be held from January 6 (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image).

NTA JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the official sample question paper for the Physics section of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The sample question paper consists of 10 questions based on the newly introduced long-form numerical questions. The NTA has earlier released sample papers for Chemistry and Mathematics section of the JEE Main 2020.

As per the new format, in addition to the multiple-choice questions (MCQs), there will be long-form numerical type questions for students to answer in the JEE Main 2020 exams. While each question — both MCQ and long-form — be of four marks, there will be no negative marking for numerical type questions. For a wrong answer in the MCQ section, one mark will be deducted.

Since it is the first time that such questions will be introduced in JEE Main, the NTA has released sample papers only for the new section. To ensure that students understand the pattern and the type of questions. Aspirants can also refer to the list of books recommended by experts to ace the new format of JEE Main, apart from the NCERTs here.

Further, from next year onwards, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple languages and will give preference to states with the maximum number of applicants.

Those who clear JEE Main will be eligible to take admission in any undergraduate course in engineering stream in colleges across India. This is also a pre-requisite for JEE Advanced – candidates selected based on the rank will be qualified for JEE Advanced – entrance exam for admission at IITs, NITs and other premium colleges.

