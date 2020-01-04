Follow Us:
NTA JEE Main 2020 mock test paper

JEE Main 2020 in the new pattern is scheduled to be held from January 6 onwards, if you are among the aspirants, map your timing and solve this mock question paper to assess your performance

Published: January 4, 2020
jee main, jee main 2020, nta jee main 2020 question paper, jeemain.nic.in, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, jee main mock test, education news Over 9 lakh to appear for JEE Main 2020. (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020: Only a couple of days are left for over 9 lakh candidates who have applied to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 January session. If experts are to be believed then in the last few days, candidates need to sharpen their strong points rather than working on any new concept. For all those who will be appearing for the exam from January 6 onwards, here is a mock test paper.

For the best assessment, candidates need to time themselves to three hours and solve this test in an exam-like set-up. From this year onwards, the number of questions has been decreased and a new numerical type or long-form questions have been added. The test paper has been prepared by  Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes based on the new exam pattern.

jee main, jee main admit card, nta jee main mock test paper, jee main question paper, jeemain.nic.in, nta.ac.in, engineering entrance exams,

jee main, jee main admit card, nta jee main mock test paper, jee main question paper, jeemain.nic.in, nta.ac.in, engineering entrance exams,

This year, 9.3 lakh (9,34,608) candidates have applied for the exam. While many institutes including the Indian Naval Academy enrol students based on the JEE Main score, it is also the pre-requisite for JEE Advanced which is the entry-level exam for admission to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

