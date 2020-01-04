NTA JEE Main 2020 mock test paper

Over 9 lakh to appear for JEE Main 2020. (Representational image) Over 9 lakh to appear for JEE Main 2020. (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020: Only a couple of days are left for over 9 lakh candidates who have applied to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 January session. If experts are to be believed then in the last few days, candidates need to sharpen their strong points rather than working on any new concept. For all those who will be appearing for the exam from January 6 onwards, here is a mock test paper.

For the best assessment, candidates need to time themselves to three hours and solve this test in an exam-like set-up. From this year onwards, the number of questions has been decreased and a new numerical type or long-form questions have been added. The test paper has been prepared by Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes based on the new exam pattern.

This year, 9.3 lakh (9,34,608) candidates have applied for the exam. While many institutes including the Indian Naval Academy enrol students based on the JEE Main score, it is also the pre-requisite for JEE Advanced which is the entry-level exam for admission to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

