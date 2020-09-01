NTA JEE Main 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Exams to begin today, follow these COVID-19 guidelines

JEE Main 2020 April/September attempt begins from September 1

JEE Main 2020 Exam LIVE UPDATES: The Joint Entrance Examination -JEE Main begin from Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam conducting agency is taking special measures considering the health risk of the students – from staggered entry to mandatory masks and sanitisation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is making an arrangement of 10 lakh masks, 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser and an equal amount of disinfectant liquid, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff — all at an additional cost of almost Rs 13 crore. The exam will be conducted at 660 centres across the country, which was increased from 570.

The test will be held in two shifts, of three hours each, every day till September 6. The timings have been tweaked for sanitising the premises. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will start at 3 pm instead of 2 pm.

The candidates report in batches from 7 am onwards for shift 1, while 11 am for the second shift. At the entry of the registration room their body temperature is recorded through the thermal gun. After due verification, invigilator checks seat allocation chart and direct them to their examination room as per roll number.