NTA JEE Main 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Exams to begin today, follow these COVID-19 guidelines

JEE Main 2020 Exam LIVE UPDATES: The Joint Entrance Examination -JEE Main begin from Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam conducting agency is taking special measures considering the health risk of the students – from staggered entry to mandatory masks and sanitisation.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is making an arrangement of 10 lakh masks, 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser and an equal amount of disinfectant liquid, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff — all at an additional cost of almost Rs 13 crore. The exam will be conducted at 660 centres across the country, which was increased from 570.
The test will be held in two shifts, of three hours each, every day till September 6. The timings have been tweaked for sanitising the premises. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will start at 3 pm instead of 2 pm.
The candidates report in batches from 7 am onwards for shift 1, while 11 am for the second shift. At the entry of the registration room their body temperature is recorded through the thermal gun. After due verification, invigilator checks seat allocation chart and direct them to their examination room as per roll number.
Students and alumni of IIT have developed a portal to help the candidates of JEE Main and NEET with transportation facility on the day of their exams. Students can register at eduride.in. Any person who wants to volunteer to have to register themselves on the above-mentioned website. The volunteers may choose the option to drive the student or make a donation
Step 1: Candidates report in batches from 11 am onwards
Step 2: At the entry of the registration room their body temperature is recorded through the thermal gun.
Step 3: If the temperature (< 37.4°C/99.4°F), they move for frisking
Step 4: If the temperature is (> 37.4°C/99.4°F), they will be taken to the isolation room. All processes of frisking and document verification will be done after a period of 15-20 minutes. In this time their temperature may become even normal, if not they will be allowed to take the examination alone in a separate room.
Step 5: Candidates display admit card, valid government ID proof, PwD certificate(if PwD candidate), scribe undertaking (if applicable in proforma given in the information bulletin) to the invigilator on duty across the table.
Step 6: After due verification, invigilator checks seat allocation chart and direct them to their examination room as per roll number
Step 7: Invigilator on duty outside the registration room ensures that students enter the registration room in batches of 10 (first) and then the next five students. When the first five leave. After leaving he/she directs Candidates to their examination room.
JEE Main is the first national-level exam to be held amid the pandemic. In Chhattisgarh, more than 13,500 students are registered to take the exam, at three centres. To many, this means travel upwards of 400 km and 16 hours to get to the centres, as well as arrangements to be made for lodging, both difficult due to the COVID restrictions....read more
JEE Main is held twice a year - January and April. Students can appear for anyone of them or both the exams. The best attempt is counted and the final result of both is combined before releasing the result. While the January session held as per schedule, the April session was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Now, after much debate and protests, the second session is being held from September 1 to 6.