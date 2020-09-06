NTA JEE Main 2020: List of top engineering colleges accepting entrance scores

Check the list of top engineering colleges. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main 2020: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which is the national level entrance exam has concluded today. The exam conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs was held in two sessions per day from September 1 to 6. In addition to these reputed institutes, many states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland use JEE Main scores for admissions.

Also many other private/ deemed universities and institutes also use JEE Main ranks to admit students to their B.Tech/ B.E programmes.

While the JEE Main counselling for NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the states and private/ deemed universities conduct their own. Candidates have to apply for these seats by checking the state admission portals. For the deemed universities, students will have to apply through the admission links given on their websites.

A list of top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in the table below

JoSAA counselling will start by October 6 tentatively. It is to be noted that some of the above universities have already started their admission process while some are yet to. Candidates are advised to check for the same and apply accordingly.

