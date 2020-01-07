NTA JEE Main 2020 January exam LIVE Updates: Paper analysis, expected cut-off

JEE Main January 2020 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) has begun from Monday, January 6 and will continue till January 9, 2020. A total of 11 lakh candidates have applied to appear for engineering, architecture and planning entrance exams. The exams are held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts — morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Based on yesterday’s feedback, the mathematics section was deemed as the most difficult of the entire section by most of the students. This year the number of questions will be lesser in the exam as the NTA has changed the paper pattern and also added long-form questions to the MCQ-only exam.
The result for the exam is expected by January 31. Clearing JEE Main is a pre-requisite for the entrance exam for admissions to IITs — JEE Advanced. Else, those who clear the paper-I will be considered for admission to engineering courses and those who get through paper-II will be eligible to take admission to architecture courses across colleges (barring IITs).
Highlights
A Control Room has been opened and 30 State Coordinators, 240 City Coordinators and 600 Observers have been positioned. A third-party audit of all examination centres was also completed. Further, during exam live CCTV surveillance is conducted to ensure cheating-free exam.
Last year's topper Srivastava started his JEE Main preparation right after class 10. “I was regular to school. I also joined a coaching class to get study material and training. Since the exam is based on NCERT books, mostly, the concepts are same and one can prepare for boards and entrance exam simultaneously,” he said.
Shubham Srivastava who got All India Rank (AIR) 1 secured 99.96 percentile in his January attempt. He scored 100 percentile in the April exam. The NTA since past two years is conducting the exam twice a year. This saves candidates a year, in case they have not scored well in the exam. Hence, the candidates should not be too worried and take this session as an experience.
The number of questions to be asked in the JEE Main has been reduced from 30 to 25 and out of the 25 questions. Of the 25, only 20 will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) while five will be long-form questions. The move came after several stakeholders criticized the MCQ-only exams by saying that they do not assess the candidates holistically. Read: Why are all online tests going MCQ-based and how does it fail holistic assessment?
Most questions asked in this section were from calculus and combination etc. Questions were also asked from 3D figures wherein students had to answer how a particular figure would look like if viewed from a certain perspective or if the figure was opened/dissected, as told by students. read more
In drawing and aptitude section, these questions were asked -
— where are Zen gardens from?
— What is the colour that symbolises a coward man
— What are the primary colours
— Who constructed the MP assembly hall?
— Draw a sketch of your grandparents
— Draw a sketch of a school playground
In yesterday's exam, the mathematics section was not only the most difficult amongst other sections but was also tougher than that of the previous years’. This year only two questions were asked in the drawing section as compared to three last year, as suggested by the candidates.
A total of 921261 have applied to appear for BE or BTech entrance examination for JEE Mains. The BArch exam was held yesterday. The JEE Main - engineering, architecture and planning - will be held till January 9. Including all three segments, over 11 lakh have applied for the exam.