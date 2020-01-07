NTA JEE Main 2020 January exam LIVE Updates: Paper analysis, expected cut-off

Over 11 lakh candidates will appear in the JEE Main January examination Over 11 lakh candidates will appear in the JEE Main January examination

JEE Main January 2020 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) has begun from Monday, January 6 and will continue till January 9, 2020. A total of 11 lakh candidates have applied to appear for engineering, architecture and planning entrance exams. The exams are held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts — morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Based on yesterday’s feedback, the mathematics section was deemed as the most difficult of the entire section by most of the students. This year the number of questions will be lesser in the exam as the NTA has changed the paper pattern and also added long-form questions to the MCQ-only exam.

The result for the exam is expected by January 31. Clearing JEE Main is a pre-requisite for the entrance exam for admissions to IITs — JEE Advanced. Else, those who clear the paper-I will be considered for admission to engineering courses and those who get through paper-II will be eligible to take admission to architecture courses across colleges (barring IITs).