NTA JEE Main 2020: Important chapters and preparation strategy to score well

Although the syllabi of class 11 and 12 are similar for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main yet the board and competitive exam are very different. Candidates need to have a different approach for the JEE Main. Apart from studying the NCERTs, check a subject-wise study plan for JEE (Main)

Physics: To score marks in physics one has to be fast, accurate and smart. Using discretion and picking up the right questions during the exam is very important and should form a part of your exam strategy.

In video| JEE Main exam pattern changed: All you need to know

Go through each derivation, prepare short notes and most importantly memorize the formulae, definitions and processes. Read the theory and practice its examples in the NCERTs. Concepts in Physics by Dr. HC Verma is a great source for strengthening the basics after completing the NCERT book. Beginning with its examples, solve objectives I, II and the theory questions.

Chapters including system of particles and rotational motion, current electricity, electrical potential and capacitance, ray optics and units and measurement etc. are extremely important. On the other hand, mechanical properties of solids, magnetism and matter and kinetic theory of gases etc are the chapters from which fewer number of questions are asked.

Chemistry is considered easier by most JEE (Main) students. It is a straightforward exam and based only on facts elucidated in the NCERT textbook. So covering the whole of the NCERT textbook along with examples is a must.

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Bio-molecules, Polymer, Aldehyde Ketone and Carboxylic acids, Equilibrium, Coordinate Compounds etc. constitute the major part of the Chemistry paper. It is further added that Qualitative Analysis, General principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements and Surface Chemistry etc. have lesser number of questions in the exam.

Mathematics is the key element of the JEE Main exam. Practice Mathematics daily. Understand the derivations deeply. Ask yourself questions like: What is the need for such a formula? What steps or techniques are used to arrive at the conclusions? Where to use this formula? All the rationale behind should be probed into.

/The pattern of solution to a problem must be worked upon. A typical question often requires a combination of various concepts and their intertwining among themselves. Their analysis helps in strengthening the concepts and imbibing the requisite skills.

During the exam, picking up problems on the basis of easy, medium and difficult and attempting them in this order goes a long way in ensuring success as initial success generates confidence and calms down the mind to think more analytically for the remaining more tricky problems.

It is further emphasised that at least 20-25 problems must be practised daily to keep oneself in good nick. A single good source containing a larger number of questions is much more effective than to have multiple sources.

Chapters like 3-Dimensional Geometry, Applications of Derivatives, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability and Matrices and Determinants constitute a higher number of questions in JEE (Main) exam. Students need to look carefully at the table to observe the trends.

Mock tests

Apart from the above, previous years’ papers are an excellent source to have a real feel of the exam. Students should also solve as many mock tests as possible to assess their level of preparedness. After a diligent error analysis, students can be in an ever-improving mode.

A collection of papers held in the months of January and April of this year is easily available on the internet. Students can use them as practice mock tests in the month of December to get a hands-on experience.

By reducing the number of questions from 30 to 25 including 5 numerical value answer type questions will give aspirants more time per question. Moreover, no special strategy is needed for these 5 numerical value questions for this pattern is already there in JEE (Advanced) and for practice, we can take up questions from JEE (Advanced) sources as well.

— The author is National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited