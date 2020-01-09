NTA JEE Main 2020 January 9 analysis: Maths tricky, Chemistry easier

NTA JEE Main 2020: Check section wise paper analysis NTA JEE Main 2020: Check section wise paper analysis

NTA JEE Main 2020: The shift one for January 9’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded. The candidates who had appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate with some students rating questions from physics, mathematics tricky.

The shift two will conclude at 5:30 pm and the detailed analysis of JEE Main will be updated on this page.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Check section-wise paper analysis

Mathematics – Students reported maths to be easy but had lengthy calculations in a few questions. Overall it was a balanced section. No questions asked from height and distance.

Physics – The paper had more questions from class XI chapters. Few questions were of mixed concept type. It was also lengthy. No questions asked from chapters like Semiconductors, AC Circuits, Magnetism.

Chemistry – Students reported questions were largely from NCERT especially chapters of Inorganic Chemistry. The paper was balanced as per students covering questions from class 9 and 12. More questions from Inorganic were asked as compared to Organic and Physical Chemistry.

Video | Idea Exchange With V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi

The experts, after analysing the difficulty level of the JEE Main paper, predicted that the cut-off of this year will be around 90 for the general category. Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup said that considering the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score around 210 can expect a 99 percentile.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Professor Amit Banerjee from Roy’s institute, Kolkata said, “Overall, the paper was moderate with mathematics and physics had lots of tricky questions and chemistry was the easiest. The candidates above 200 score can expect a percentile starting from 90. The cut-off for the reserved category candidates can be varied from 40-70.”

A total of 11 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering, architecture and planning entrance exams. The exams are being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts — morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

– With inputs from FIITJEE, Gradeup

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd