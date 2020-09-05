NTA JEE Main 2020: Check answer key, calculate probable scores

Check JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency – the conducting body of JEE Main will release the JEE Main answer key 2020 a few days after the conclusion of the exam. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the JEE Main answer key to calculate their probable scores in the exam. NTA will release the JEE Main answer key separately for both paper 1 and 2.

The JEE Main 2020 provisional answer key will be released tentatively on or after September 7. The authorities will also release the candidates response sheet along with the provisional answer key. Later, after considering the objections against the provisional answer key, NTA will release the final answer key of JEE Main.

JEE Main 2020 answer key dates

Steps to download the JEE Main answer key

NTA will release the JEE Main answer key in online mode on its official website. Candidates will be required to sign in to access the answer key. Candidates can check their JEE Main answer key 2020 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the homepage of the official website

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to access NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key as a PDF file.

How to challenge the JEE Main provisional answer key?

Candidates will be allowed to file objections against the provisional answer key of JEE Main. The steps to challenge the JEE Main provisional answer key have been given below:

– Log in to the official JEE Main website and click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding JEE Main Answer Key’ link

– Select any one or more than one of the Option ID(s) to be challenged by ticking the checkbox and clicking on the ‘Save your Claim Finally’ button

– Upload the required supporting documents in PDF format by clicking on the ‘Choose File’ button

– In the final step, pay a fee of Rs 1000 for every question to be challenged. The payment has to be made through debit/ credit card/ net banking.

