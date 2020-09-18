NTA JEE Main 2020: Check admission process for B Arch, cut-off

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will be conducted on October 8 . Representational image

NTA JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of JEE Main paper 2 soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Details such as the candidate’s score, all India rank, the qualifying cut-off will be mentioned in the result. The JEE Main paper 2 result will display the best of the two scores for candidates who appeared both in January and September. This score will be used for ranking purposes.

JEE Main paper 2 is conducted for admission into B. Architecture and planning courses at the NITs, the three schools of Planning and Architecture as well as GFTIs.

JEE Main paper 2 cut-off

The qualifying cut-off for JEE Main paper 2 will be declared along with the result. Candidates clearing that cut-off will be eligible for admission. For admission purposes, the cut-off will be different from institute to institute and will be declared in the form of opening and closing ranks.

Various factors are considered while determining the cut-off such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of seats available in the institute, category of the candidate, and other factors. JEE Main 2020 cutoff will be declared during the counselling process; meanwhile, candidates can refer to the previous year cutoff.

JEE Main 2020: Check cut-off for B.Arch

HS-CR: Home state closing rank

OS-CR: Other state closing rank

The ranks mentioned in the table above are the general category ranks.

Admission process

Candidates qualifying the JEE Main paper 2 by meeting the minimum qualifying scores required will be eligible for admission. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the centralised counselling for B.Arch/B.Plan admissions into participating institutes. JoSAA registration process and choice filling will start on October 6.

Only two IITs offer B.Arch course — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee and candidates will have to attempt and qualify JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2020 for admission into these IITs. JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will be conducted by IIT Delhi on October 8.

