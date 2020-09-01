NTA JEE Main 2020 B Arch, B.Plan analysis: ‘Maths was lengthy, paper easier than last session,’

Check paper analysis of B.Arch, B.Plan

NTA JEE Main 2020 paper analysis: Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination -JEE Main paper II B Arch and B.Planning examinations. The students who had appeared in the shift one said that the paper was comparatively easier than the last session in January. Ramesh Batlish, head FITJEE, said “Students are finding maths a bit lengthy, especially the numerical part as questions involved calculations. All chapters covered in calculus and coordinate geometry.”

The BArch exams of mathematics and aptitude tests were conducted in computer-based mode, while for the B.Plan, all three sections were held online — maths, aptitude test and planning.

Based on the feedback of students who appeared for the JEE Main paper-II, the paper mainly followed the NCERT pattern. The students who had studied well for their plus 2 board exams can easily solve the paper.

Kaustav Agarwal, a JEE Main aspirant said, “The paper was easy and there was nothing difficult, except the numerical section which was a bit lengthy. Overall the maths paper was moderate.” Akansha Banerjee, another aspirant said, “The paper followed the CBSE syllabus of class 11 and 12. Most questions in the section were from coordinate geometry, probability, states. Questions were also asked from 3D figures.”

Meanwhile, the students said the preparation at the centre was good, and they have not faced any difficulties during the exam. The JEE paper I will be held from tomorrow, and will be continued till September 6 in two shifts. The exam will be conducted at 660 centres across the country, which was increased from 570.

