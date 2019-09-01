NTA JEE Main 2020: Application, registration, fees, eligibility, syllabus, paper pattern

NTA JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2020 from January 6 to 11, 2020; registration process for which will begin from September 2, 2019.

The second examination will be held from April 3 to 9, 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Important dates

JEE Main January 2020

Registration Dates: September 2 to 30, 2019

Downloading of Admit Cards: December 6, 2019

Exam dates: January 6 to 11, 2020

Announcement of result: January 31, 2020

JEE Main April 2020

Dates for registrations: February 7 to March 7, 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards: March 16, 2020

Exam dates: April 3 to 9, 2020

Announcement of result: April 30, 2020.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or Advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Mains 2019: Detail syllabus

Physics

This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry. In will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

This section will contain questions on isolation/preparation and properties of non metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

Organic chemistry

This section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.

Mathematics

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

From this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

Clearing the JEE mains and JEE Advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.