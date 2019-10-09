NTA JEE Main 2020: Application process to close soon, check details

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2020 will be closed on Thursday, October 10, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application process was started on September 30, 2019.

The JEE Main examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 6 to 11, 2020. The second examination will be held from April 3 to 9, 2020, the registration process for which will be held from February 7 to March 7.

JEE Mains 2020: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Documents needed

— Copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature

— Scanned copy of signature to upload

— Date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate

— Class 10 and class 12 mark sheet

— EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable

— Education qualification certificates.

JEE Mains 2019: Detail syllabus

Physics

This section will include questions on general topics, gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, chemical equilibrium, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, solid state, solutions, surface chemistry and nuclear chemistry. In will also include the general topics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

This section will contain questions on isolation/preparation and properties of non-metals, preparation and properties of compounds, transition elements (3D series), ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy and principles of quality analysis.

Organic chemistry

This section will include questions on concepts, preparation/properties/reactions of alkanes/alkynes, reactions of benzene, phenols, characteristic reactions, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of important polymers and practical organic chemistry.

Mathematics

This section will include questions on algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.

From this year foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

JEE Main is conducted for engineering as well as architecture aspirants. The engineering aspirants have to appear for paper 1 which consists of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. For architecture aspirants who will appear in paper 2; an additional aptitude test or drawing paper will also be conducted.