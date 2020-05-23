NTA JEE Main 2020: Application process closes tomorrow, check details

NTA JEE Main 2020: Apply till tomorrow. Representational image/ file NTA JEE Main 2020: Apply till tomorrow. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application process of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) will be closed on Sunday, May 24. Candidates can submit their application forms at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Further, for those candidates who have already applied for the engineering entrance exam, a one-time edit option is also available. Candidates can edit their application form and chose the city they wish to appear from. This will be available from May 25 to 31.

As many as 9 lakh candidates registered to appear for JEE Main that is scheduled to be conducted between July 18 to 23. JEE Advanced will be held on August 23.

From this year onwards, the exam pattern for JEE Main has also been changed. There will be a total of 75 questions, of which each session has 20 MCQs and five long-form questions. The long-form questions are a new addition. Each question will score four marks and for wrong marks, one mark will be deducted for MCQs, however, for long-form questions, there will be no negative marking.

JEE is conducted twice a year. In the January exam, 9,21,261 candidates had registered while 8,69,010 candidates appeared for the same. While the result of the January exam has been announced in which nine students have scored 100 percentile score. The rank list will out only when the second session of exams is also conducted.

