NTA JEE Main 2020 application process ends today

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application for the JEE Main April 2020 will close today. The last date was extended from March 6 to March 12. The candidates have time till today to submit the application through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application correction window will now be available from March 13 to March 16. The exam will be conducted on April 5, 7, 9, and 11.

Since there will be two papers, those who wish to apply or both BTech and BArch exams, they need to pay Rs 1300. For one paper, the application fee is Rs 650. For female candidates and reserved category candidates, including PwD and Transgender category, the fee is Rs 325 for one and Rs 650 for both exams. For foreign students, the fee is Rs 3000 for males and Rs 1500 for females, per exam. For details on exam pattern, click here

JEE Main registration 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit

To apply, a candidate needs a list of documents which includes a copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature, scanned copy of signature to upload, date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate, class 10 and class 12 mark sheet, EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable. Also, all relevant documents supporting the education qualification certificates.

