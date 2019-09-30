NTA JEE Main 2020: Registration date extended, check here

NTA JEE Main 2020: The online application submission date for the JEE Main 2020 has been extended to October 10. Earlier, the last date to fill the Joint Entrance Examination form was Monday, September 30, 2019. The candidates can now apply through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till October 10, 2019.

Advertising

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated the September 3, 2019 for submission of online application form of January JEE(Main)–2020 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) etc. in the next academic year (2020-2021), it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, is extended from 30th Sept. 2019 to 10th Oct. 2019, in order to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form,” mentioned the official notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA) .

IN VIDEO | JEE Main 2020: Exam pattern, eligibility, fee

The NTA has changed the exam pattern and has decreased the number of questions. Those who do not wish to appear for the exams now can appear in the second attempt. The second examination will be held from April 3 to 9, 2020. For the second exam to be conducted this year the registrations will be held from February 7 to March 7 and exam from April 3 to 9.

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

Advertising

From this year, foreign nationals are also expected to appear for the JEE Main. Last year, a total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 9,35,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session, according to the official data provided by the NTA.

Clearing the JEE mains and JEE Advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.