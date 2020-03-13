NTA JEE Main 2020 application correction window open, admit card to release by next week

JEE Main 2020 exam to begin from April 5. (Representational image) JEE Main 2020 exam to begin from April 5. (Representational image)

NTA JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency has opened the online correction window to make changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) application. All the students who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In JEE Main January 2020, a total of 11 lakh candidates applied of them, about 9 lakh registered only for the BTech courses. In the application, students should ensure all the details filled by them are correct or not. Here is the list:

1. Candidate’s name

2. Mother’s name

3. Father’s name

4. Category

5. PwD status

6. Gender

7. Date of birth

8. State code of eligibility

All those aspirants who have already appeared for the January exam, the above details are already recorded in the NTA score card. As per the notice, any further correction is not allowed at this stage.

The JEE Main admit card will be released on March 16 and the exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from April 3 to 9 will instead take place on April 5, 7, 9 and 11.

The medium of JEE Main question paper will be English, Hindi and Gujarati. They will have 25 instead of 30 questions. Of these 30 questions, five will be in numerical type or long-form. Unlike the MCQs, there will not be any negative marking for the long-form questions.

