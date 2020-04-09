NTA JEE Main 2020 application correction process to extend further

NTA JEE Main 2020 application correction process extended. Representational image NTA JEE Main 2020 application correction process extended. Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will extend the application correction facility for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 further. The application correction window which is scheduled to open till April 14 has been extended, as suggested by the Minister of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

He tweeted, “Attention JEE(MAIN) 2020 applicants, in the view of current Covid 19 situation, I have advised National Testing Agency to further expand the scope of making corrections in application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres.”

Attention JEE(MAIN) 2020 applicants, in the view of current #COVID19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to further expand the scope of making corrections in application forms allowing students to include the choice of cities for centres.

The candidates can make corrections in the application process through the websites- ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier postponed the entrance examinations for April and May seasons amid coronavirus pandemic.

The aspirants can make the payment through Paytm wallet, including other options like Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI. A total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for NEET 2020, and over 9 lakh candidates registered for JEE Main April session.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates. In case, additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates will be reflected after the payment,” the circular reads.

