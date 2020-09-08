NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer Key LIVE Updates: Answer key, OMR sheet released, check direct link

NTA JEE Main 2020: Download answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Representational image/ file

NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key LIVE UPDATES: The answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been released. Over 8 lakh students who had appeared in the entrance test can calculate their probable scores, before the result declared on September 11. The candidates can download the provisional answer key through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for both paper 1 and 2 separately.

The candidates can challenge the answer key, following which the final answer key will be released. The candidates naturally are being provided a week to raise objections, but now, the candidates may get a maximum of three days to raise their objections, as the result will be released before September 11.

The candidates can challenge the answer key by paying online a sum of Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through debit/credit card/ net banking.

The week-long JEE Main which was conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic concluded on September 6. NTA had made necessary arrangements in the exam centre for JEE Main aspirants following the social distancing guidelines, and is now being ready for the medical entrance- NEET which is set to be held on September 13.