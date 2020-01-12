NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key release date and time

NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key will be released on Monday, January 13, 2020 NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key will be released on Monday, January 13, 2020

NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key: The answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2020) is likely to be released by the NTA on Monday, January 13, 2020. The answer key will be available at the website- ntajeemain.nic.in, and the candidates can download from it.

“The provisional answer key is expected to be released on Monday, January 13, 2020,” said NTA director Vineet Joshi

The candidates can challenge the answer keys, following which the final answer key will be released. The online window to raise objections will be available for a week.

The candidates can challenge the answer key by paying online a sum of Rs 1000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.

After verifying the challenged answer key, the National Testing agency will release the final answer key.

NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntajeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number or application number and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

A total of 11 lakh candidates have applied to appear for engineering, architecture and planning entrance exams that will be concluded on January 9, 2020. The exams are being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts — morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

