NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key, OMR sheet release LIVE Updates: When and where to check

NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main answer key, OMR sheet today. While the Director General told the indianexpress.com that they might release the response sheet on Monday, however, he has not confirmed the time yet. Keep checking this page for JEE Main answer key release date and time.
Once the link is active, the JEE Main answer key and OMR sheet will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has been conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main since last year. This time, it was held from January 6 to January 9. The exam for Paper II and III was conducted on January 6 while Paper I was held for admission to BTech and BE programmes from January 7 to January 9. As per the experts, the JEE Main paper was moderately difficult. Some of the maths questions were tricky but overall chemistry section was easier.
The candidates can challenge the answer keys online. The window to raise objections will be available for a week. In case, the NTA finds the objections raised are incorrect, they will publish the result of JEE Main. The tentative result declaration date is by January 31.
For those who are not happy with their performance, they can appear for the April exam, the registration of which will be released next month. JEE Main is held in two phases and in online format only. The result of the January exam will be announced by the end of month.
This year, the total registrations dipped by a small amount. In 2019, 9.34 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main while it is 9.41 this time.
As per the latest updates, the answer keys and OMR sheet for the JEE Main will be released by the NTA after 3 pm. The candidates can challenge the answer key by paying online a sum of Rs 1000 as the processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.