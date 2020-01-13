NTA JEE Main 2020 answer key, OMR sheet release LIVE Updates: When and where to check

NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer key, OMR sheet LIVE Updates: Know how to raise an objection NTA JEE Main 2020 Answer key, OMR sheet LIVE Updates: Know how to raise an objection

NTA JEE Main January 2020 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main answer key, OMR sheet today. While the Director General told the indianexpress.com that they might release the response sheet on Monday, however, he has not confirmed the time yet. Keep checking this page for JEE Main answer key release date and time.

Once the link is active, the JEE Main answer key and OMR sheet will be available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has been conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main since last year. This time, it was held from January 6 to January 9. The exam for Paper II and III was conducted on January 6 while Paper I was held for admission to BTech and BE programmes from January 7 to January 9. As per the experts, the JEE Main paper was moderately difficult. Some of the maths questions were tricky but overall chemistry section was easier.

The candidates can challenge the answer keys online. The window to raise objections will be available for a week. In case, the NTA finds the objections raised are incorrect, they will publish the result of JEE Main. The tentative result declaration date is by January 31.