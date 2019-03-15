NTA JEE Main 2019: Last date to make changes, apply for EWS quota

JEE Main 2019: Today is the last date to make a correction in the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main April 2019. The deadline for making changes to the community section and avail benefits of EWS category is also the same.

Candidates who have placed any incorrect information or wish to register for the economically weaker section (EWS) quota can apply at the official website — jeemain.nic.in. The additional fee, if applicable, can be paid till March 16 till 11: 50 pm, according to the official notification.

Candidates can also make any correction in their application form in all other fields (particulars) except the choice of cities as that will be allotted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This window was primary open to allow students who have their family income less than Rs 8 lakh to avail the benefits of the newly introduced EWS reservation. Under the same, 10 per cent seats will be reserved for candidates belonging to the category.

Those who apply for the said quota will also have to furnish original documents to prove their claims at the time of admission, failing which they will not be eligible for the quota.

NTA JEE MAIN 2019: How to claim EWS reservation?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘correction in application form..’

Step 3: Log-in using application number

Step 4: Click on ‘reservation’ section and modify

In another major development, the JEE which is admission gateway to engineering and architecture colleges has been rescheduled. Due to the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections, the NTA has changed the dates of the JEE Mains 2019.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 onwards. It will be now held on April 7 (Paper 2 – B. Arch/ B. Planning). However, Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held from April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

The duration will be for three hours. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts; the morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 will be held in one shift.

From this year, NTA will conduct JEE Main twice a year. The aspirants are allowed to sit in both the exams, however, marks of the one where the candidate scored most will be taken into consideration. Over 8.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam held in January.