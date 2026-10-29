NTA issues advisory on identity verification for candidates registering for JEE Main 2027 session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates applying for the forthcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. The recent notice carries important instructions for candidates to complete the registration process smoothly without any errors.

The NTA has advised candidates to log in using their DigiLocker account, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (Meri Pehchaan) credentials in order to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages during the application process.

They have also been advised by the examination authority to complete re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the application form to ensure that their latest details are auto-fetched.