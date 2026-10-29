NTA issues advisory on identity verification for candidates registering for JEE Main 2027 session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates applying for the forthcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. The recent notice carries important instructions for candidates to complete the registration process smoothly without any errors.
The NTA has advised candidates to log in using their DigiLocker account, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (Meri Pehchaan) credentials in order to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages during the application process.
They have also been advised by the examination authority to complete re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the application form to ensure that their latest details are auto-fetched.
NTA has further cautioned candidates to ensure that the name and date of birth entered in the application form match the details mentioned on their Class 10 certificate or marksheet.
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When will the exam be conducted?
NTA will conduct JEE Main 2027 in two sessions. Session 1 is scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, while Session 2 will take place in April.
Those who want to register for the exam can do so through the official JEE Main portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The online application process will close on November 26, as per the announced schedule. NTA will activate the form correction window from November 27 to November 29.
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The JEE Main 2027 session 1 city intimation slip will be released by the authority on December 30, while the admit cards will be uploaded on the official website on January 13.
Candidates applying for the exam are required to follow the instructions mentioned in the advisory and ensure that their submitted details are correct. They can also visit the official NTA website mentioned above for more updates and to check the exam pattern, syllabus, and prescribed eligibility criteria.