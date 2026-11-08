NTA invites schools, colleges to set up CBT, PPT exam centres; need 285 workstations

Amid the massive overhaul since the NEET paper leak row earlier this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now asked institutions, universities and test centre providers across the country to empanel with it.
In its notice on expression of interest, NTA has invited eligible educational institutions, universities, and test service providers to empanel examination centres across the country. With this initiative, NTA aims to expand the agency’s nationwide assessment infrastructure for conducting computer-based tests (CBT) and pen-and-paper tests (PPT).
According to the notice issued by NTA, the last date to submit applications is December 6. The examination authority has also invited online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in, or retired from, government institutions across the country for the role of observers for various CBT and PPT examinations conducted by NTA.
All government, aided and private schools, colleges, universities, institutes of national importance such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs, and AIIMS, polytechnics, ITIs, educational and training institutions, and empanelled CBT service providers are eligible to apply.
Government training and skill development centres, CBT service providers with dedicated test centres, and other organisations meeting the prescribed infrastructure requirements can also submit applications.
Centre specifications and minimum requirements
As per the criteria outlined by NTA, institutions seeking empanelment are required to have at least 285 workstations per shift for the conduct of computer-based tests (CBT). For pen-and-paper tests (PPT), the minimum requirement is 250 seats per shift.
The examination authority has also invited online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in, or retired from, government institutions across the country for the role of observers for various CBT and PPT examinations conducted by NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expanding its nationwide assessment infrastructure.
We are inviting Expressions of Interest from eligible educational institutions, universities, and dedicated test service providers for the empanelment of CBT and PPT examination centres.
If your facility meets the specified workstation and seating capacities, partner with us in this national initiative.
Apply by December 6, 2026, at https://t.co/CAeP1CiMYa
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 7, 2026
CBT centres with less than 285 workstations are also eligible to apply but will be considered only in locations with limited supply, according to NTA. Additionally, institutions applying for CBT need to have at least four separate computer labs or halls, each equipped with 30 workstations, or an equivalent configuration.
For PPT centres, a minimum of six separate examination halls, each accommodating 40 candidates, or an equivalent arrangement, is required.
Interested candidates can check the detailed notice available on NTA’s official website to know how further requirements and application procedure.