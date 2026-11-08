NTA invites schools, colleges to set up CBT, PPT exam centres; need 285 workstations

Amid the massive overhaul since the NEET paper leak row earlier this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now asked institutions, universities and test centre providers across the country to empanel with it.

In its notice on expression of interest, NTA has invited eligible educational institutions, universities, and test service providers to empanel examination centres across the country. With this initiative, NTA aims to expand the agency’s nationwide assessment infrastructure for conducting computer-based tests (CBT) and pen-and-paper tests (PPT).

According to the notice issued by NTA, the last date to submit applications is December 6. The examination authority has also invited online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in, or retired from, government institutions across the country for the role of observers for various CBT and PPT examinations conducted by NTA.