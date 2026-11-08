NTA invites schools, colleges to set up CBT, PPT exam centres; need 285 workstations

The examination authority has also invited online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in, or retired from, government institutions across the country for the role of observers for various CBT and PPT examinations conducted by NTA.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 8, 2026 11:56 AM IST
NTA exam centresInstitutions seeking empanelment are required to have at least 285 workstations per shift for the conduct of computer-based tests (Source: NTA website)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid the massive overhaul since the NEET paper leak row earlier this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now asked institutions, universities and test centre providers across the country to empanel with it.

In its notice on expression of interest, NTA has invited eligible educational institutions, universities, and test service providers to empanel examination centres across the country. With this initiative, NTA aims to expand the agency’s nationwide assessment infrastructure for conducting computer-based tests (CBT) and pen-and-paper tests (PPT).

According to the notice issued by NTA,  the last date to submit applications is December 6. The examination authority has also invited online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in, or retired from, government institutions across the country for the role of observers for various CBT and PPT examinations conducted by NTA.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

All government, aided and private schools, colleges, universities, institutes of national importance such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs, and AIIMS, polytechnics, ITIs, educational and training institutions, and empanelled CBT service providers are eligible to apply.

Government training and skill development centres, CBT service providers with dedicated test centres, and other organisations meeting the prescribed infrastructure requirements can also submit applications.

Centre specifications and minimum requirements

As per the criteria outlined by NTA, institutions seeking empanelment are required to have at least 285 workstations per shift for the conduct of computer-based tests (CBT). For pen-and-paper tests (PPT), the minimum requirement is 250 seats per shift.

The examination authority has also invited online applications from eligible personnel currently serving in, or retired from, government institutions across the country for the role of observers for various CBT and PPT examinations conducted by NTA.

CBT centres with less than 285 workstations are also eligible to apply but will be considered only in locations with limited supply, according to NTA. Additionally, institutions applying for CBT need to have at least four separate computer labs or halls, each equipped with 30 workstations, or an equivalent configuration.

Story continues below this ad

For PPT centres, a minimum of six separate examination halls, each accommodating 40 candidates, or an equivalent arrangement, is required.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notice available on NTA’s official website to know how further requirements and application procedure.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments