NTA invites experts for question-setting, review, translation; apply till October 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from experienced educators, researchers and academicians for empanelment as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The experts will contribute to the preparation and review of questions for national-level examinations conducted by the agency.

Serving or retired faculty members, professors, school educators and other domain specialists with demonstrable subject expertise can apply. The last date to submit the Expression of Interest is October 9, 2026. Individuals can submit their applications through the official NTA website, nta.ac.in.

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The empanelment will cover several stages of the assessment process, including question and item authoring, review and vetting, moderation, and translation or transadaptation. Experts will be expected to prepare syllabus-aligned and application-based questions, check test items for conceptual accuracy and clarity, and help maintain appropriate difficulty levels.