NTA invites experts for question-setting, review, translation; apply till October 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from experienced educators, researchers and academicians for empanelment as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The experts will contribute to the preparation and review of questions for national-level examinations conducted by the agency.
Serving or retired faculty members, professors, school educators and other domain specialists with demonstrable subject expertise can apply. The last date to submit the Expression of Interest is October 9, 2026. Individuals can submit their applications through the official NTA website, nta.ac.in.
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The empanelment will cover several stages of the assessment process, including question and item authoring, review and vetting, moderation, and translation or transadaptation. Experts will be expected to prepare syllabus-aligned and application-based questions, check test items for conceptual accuracy and clarity, and help maintain appropriate difficulty levels.
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They will also review translations to ensure that they are linguistically and culturally appropriate across regional languages.
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The move comes as the NTA is undergoing wider changes in its examination and question-paper processes. The Centre has also constituted a High-Powered Task Force, headed by Nandan Nilekani, to recommend reforms in the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the NTA. The task force is examining issues such as examination security, technology, infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion.
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Meanwhile, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh recently said the agency is looking beyond India and exploring how its examination framework could eventually be used by other countries, including BRICS nations. Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Singh said the immediate focus is to strengthen India’s examination systems before moving towards cross-border examinations. He also pointed to China’s Gaokao as an example from which examination practices and question-paper technology could be studied and shared.