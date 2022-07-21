NTA ICAR 2022: Check how to apply, last date

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:27:59 am
ICAR 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examinations 2022. Interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.
Candidates will be given time till 5 pm of August 19 to submit their online application form, and till 11:50 pm of the same day to submit their application fees, which can be transferred through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.
ICAR 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end and click on one of the three registration links provided.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Register or log in by keying in the needed details, and sign in.
Step 4: Fill in the required personal and profession (educational) details in the application form.
Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form. Download and save the page for future reference.
The correction application window will open on August 21 and close on August 23, and the candidates should be mindful that no further chance of correction will be provided so the aspirants should not make any mistakes.
The ICAR entrance exam will be held in the computer based test format this year, and will be objective type comprising multiple choice questions only. Candidates will be given 150 minutes for AIEEA (UG) and 120 minutes for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D). The exam will be held in English and Hindi for AIEEA-(UG) and English only for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D).
As per the official announcement, NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2022 for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?Premium
Latest News
Indian shares little changed; IndusInd Bank gains 5% on strong results
One month since abrupt closure of prestigious Lonavala school, students, staff move on; investigation in limbo
FIFA 23 under Rs 5: Epic Games mistakenly offers game practically for free
Nothing OS: 5 changes that we need in the next update
Soha Ali Khan swears by this mantra to beat post-holiday fitness blues
Hollywood star salaries: Tom Cruise made whopping $100 million for Top Gun Maverick, Millie Bobby Brown races ahead of Robert Downey Jr
Ludhiana: Depressed over losses, plastic bags trader ‘dies by suicide’
Final verdict on Mekedatu project likely by next week: CM Bommai
Karnataka local body polls: Will submit OBC reservation, delimitation reports to Supreme Court on July 22, says CM Bommai
NASA aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket
Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Rupee just shy of record low; focus on RBI intervention