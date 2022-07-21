NTA ICAR 2022: Check how to apply, last date

ICAR 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examinations 2022. Interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be given time till 5 pm of August 19 to submit their online application form, and till 11:50 pm of the same day to submit their application fees, which can be transferred through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

ICAR 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll towards the end and click on one of the three registration links provided.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Register or log in by keying in the needed details, and sign in.

Step 4: Fill in the required personal and profession (educational) details in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form. Download and save the page for future reference.

The correction application window will open on August 21 and close on August 23, and the candidates should be mindful that no further chance of correction will be provided so the aspirants should not make any mistakes.

The ICAR entrance exam will be held in the computer based test format this year, and will be objective type comprising multiple choice questions only. Candidates will be given 150 minutes for AIEEA (UG) and 120 minutes for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D). The exam will be held in English and Hindi for AIEEA-(UG) and English only for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D).

As per the official announcement, NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2022 for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.