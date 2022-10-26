scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

All India Sainik Schools entrance exam application process begins

AISSEE 2023: The examination will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The last date to submit application form is November 30 till 5 pm.

AISSEE 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 for admissions to classes 6 and 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

AISSEE will be held on January 8, 2023. The CBSE-affiliated English-medium residential schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other training academies for officers.

Read |Teaching in mother tongue: What curriculum guidelines said in the past

The examination will be conducted in pen and paper format on OMR sheets. The last date to submit the application form is November 30 until 5 pm and the application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. The paper pattern will be multiple choice questions. The examination will be held in 180 cities across the country.

The students should be between the ages of 10 and 12 as on March 31, 2023, to get admission in class 6. Admissions for girls is open in class 6 only. For class 9 the candidates should be between the age group of 13 and 15 on March 31, 2023. The student appearing for class 9 should have passed class 8.

Also read |1132 private schools in Karnataka record 0 admissions for 2022-23

The application fee for candidates belonging to general, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), defence, ex-servicemen categories is Rs 650. For SC, ST candidates, the fee is Rs 500. The fees can be paid through online mode only.

