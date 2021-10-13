scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ

NTA invites application for National Aptitude Test 2021; check who all can apply

There is no registration fee to apply for the exam. The exam will be conducted as per the age-groups on October 23 and 24

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 13, 2021 10:51:29 am
NAT 2021, NAT examInterested candidates can apply online at nat.nta.ac.in (Representative/file)

The National Testing Agency announced the conduct of the National Aptitude Test (NAT-2021), a project aimed to help the students acquire knowledge and skills apart from academics. The registration process began on October 11 and the last date to apply is October 18. Interested candidates can apply online at nat.nta.ac.in

There is no registration fee to apply for the exam. Students in the age group of 13 to 25 years are eligible to apply. The exam will be conducted as per the age-groups on October 23 and 24. Students in the age group of 13-15 years are put under level 1 and 16-18 years under level 2. The exams for both levels will be conducted on October 23.

Read |IGNOU extends entry submission deadline for Student Innovation Award-2021

The test for the 19-21 years age group (level 3) and 22-25 years (level 4) will be conducted on October 24. The test will be conducted in two slots — 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can choose the timing of the exam according to their availability.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement