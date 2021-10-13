NTA invites application for National Aptitude Test 2021; check who all can apply

The National Testing Agency announced the conduct of the National Aptitude Test (NAT-2021), a project aimed to help the students acquire knowledge and skills apart from academics. The registration process began on October 11 and the last date to apply is October 18. Interested candidates can apply online at nat.nta.ac.in

There is no registration fee to apply for the exam. Students in the age group of 13 to 25 years are eligible to apply. The exam will be conducted as per the age-groups on October 23 and 24. Students in the age group of 13-15 years are put under level 1 and 16-18 years under level 2. The exams for both levels will be conducted on October 23.

The test for the 19-21 years age group (level 3) and 22-25 years (level 4) will be conducted on October 24. The test will be conducted in two slots — 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can choose the timing of the exam according to their availability.