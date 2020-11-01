NTA IIMC entrance result 2020 released; check cut-off, rank lists

IIMC entrance result 2020 available at iimc.nic.in. File

The Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) has declared the results for various PG course entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The students who have appeared in the online entrance on October 18 can check the result through the official website- iimc.nic.in and download the score card.

The cut-off for general category in English journalism touched at 90 percentile, Hindi, Radio & TV Journalism- 94 percentile, Advertising and Public Relations- 98 percentile, Odia Journalism- 80 percentile, Urdu, Malayalam Journalism- 72 percentile, Marathi Journalism- 76 percentile.

The qualified candidates have to secure their admission latest by November 6. The candidates need to check their course and institute-wise merit list, and details on admission process available at the website- iimc.nic.in to continue further with the process.

IIMC entrance result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- iimc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the course wise results

Step 4: A pdf sheet will open with the roll number of selected candidates

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

According to NTA, “A total of 4,621 candidates have applied and 3,707 appeared (80.22 per cent of the applicants) for the online entrance tests held on October 18, for 8 courses spread over 6 campuses.”

Also, results of 28 candidates have been withheld for indulging in unfair means and they were debarred from appearing in entrance exam for a year, as per official release.

IIMC across campuses provides post-graduate diplomas in English journalism, Hindi journalism, Urdu journalism, Radio and TV, advertisement and public relations (ADPR), and in regional languages — Malayalam, Marathi and Odiya.

