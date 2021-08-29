NTA IIFT MBA (IB) 2021 entrance exam to be held on December 5

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will conduct the computer-based test (CBT) for admission to its MBA (International Business) 2022-24 programme on December 5, 2021 (Sunday). Candidates can apply at iift.ac.in.

The exam would be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance exam will be conducted for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 programme offered at New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada (AP) campuses.

Read | Know differences between CAT and IIFT exam

The NTA will release an official notification in the last week of August 2021/first week of September 2021 and the registration process for the exam will commence from September 1, 2021, and will last till October 15, 2021.

The registration fee for CBT is Rs 1000 for SC/ST/ transgender/PWD candidates and Rs 2500 for other categories. The fee can be paid through debit/ credit card, net banking, Paytm and UPI services. Foreign nationals/ NRIs may apply for the entrance exam from January 1-15 and would be shortlisted on the basis of their GMAT scores and personal interview at the IIFT campus.

The exam will be conducted in 68 different cities of the country. Candidates will be given an option to select four cities in order of their preference and convenience.

The admit cards for the exam may be downloaded from the second week of November till December 5, 2021.

The computer-based admission test will be a multiple choice objective type written test (In English) of two hours duration and will cover quantitative analysis, reading comprehension & verbal ability, data interpretation & logical reasoning and general awareness. The result of the CBT examination will be announced by the end of December 2021.