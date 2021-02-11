NTA IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 application correction window opens

NTA IIFT MBA (IB) 2020: The application correction facility for the National Testing Agency Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) programme has opened. The candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do so through the website- ift.nta.nic.in till February 12.

According to NTA, “Candidates will be able to make corrections in the fields of category and academic qualifications only, in their exam application form online through the correction window. Those who had selected others in their graduation are required to check their application and indicate their specific qualification in the form.”

The entrance exam is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in. “For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in,” NTA notification mentioned.