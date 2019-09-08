NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Application process to start from tomorrow, how to apply

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA examination on December 1, 2019. The online window to apply will open on September 9, and the candidates can register themselves till October 25. The admit card will be available online to download from November 11, 2019.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the website, iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Important dates

Registration dates: September 9 to October 25

Download of admit cards: November 11

Dates of examinations: December 1

Result dates: December 11, 2019.

The IIFT used to conduct its own exam till last year. Since there is no change of syllabus or exam pattern announced, as of yet. It is expected to be held on the same format, except that the exam will be conducted in CBT-mode.

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates of any age can apply for the application process

Educational qualifications: Candidates must hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent mars. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45 per cent.

IIFT entrance exam is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.