NTA IIFT MBA 2020 application submission date extended, check exam date

NTA IIFT MBA application process will be closed on December 30.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: The application submission date for the National Testing Agency Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme has been extended, the candidates can now apply till December 30. The application window is open at iift.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the entrance exam date. It will be held as scheduled on January 24. The candidates want to make corrections on application process can do so from January 1. “Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at iift.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” NTA in its notification mentioned.

The entrance exam is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in. “For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in,” NTA notification mentioned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd