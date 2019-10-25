NTA IIFT MBA 2020 application process date extended, check new dates

IIFT MBA 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the dates for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA registration process. The candidates can apply till November 3, 2019 which is scheduled to be closed on Friday, October 25, 2019.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated the 9th September 2019 for submission of online application form of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination, it is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, is extended from 25th October 2019 to 3 rd November 2019, in order to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form,” read the official notification.

The MBA examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 1, 2019.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the website, iift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NTA IIFT MBA 2020: Important dates

Last date to apply online: November 3, 2019

Last date to pay application fee: November 4

Correction of the application process: November 5 to 7, 2019.

The IIFT used to conduct its own exam till last year. Since there is no change of syllabus or exam pattern announced, as of yet. It is expected to be held on the same format, except that the exam will be conducted in CBT-mode.

IIFT entrance exam is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.