NTA IIFT MBA 2021 admit card: Check release date, time

NTA IIFT MBA 2021 admit card: The admit card for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT (MBA) 2021 exam is likely to release on January 11. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- iift.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 24.

NTA IIFT MBA admit card 2021: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the website- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: In the new link, enter user id and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper is a multiple-choice objective-type written test. The duration of the test is two hours and it assesses students on the topic including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in. “For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in,” NTA website mentioned.