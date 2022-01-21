NTA IGNOU PhD 2021 entrance exam date revised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD entrance exam for the July 2021 session. Students can check the official notice at ignou.nta.ac.in. The IGNOU PhD entrance exam is now scheduled to be held on February 24.

“In continuation to the public notice dated 7 January 2022 regarding extension of the registration date of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU PhD.) Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to various PhDs. Courses for the Academic Session 2021-22, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting IGNOU PhD. 2021 Entrance Examination on February 24, 2022,” read the official notice.

The candidates will be selected for admission to PhD programmes at IGNOU on the basis of an entrance test and interview or research proposal. The question paper will comprise 100 questions with 50 per cent weightage on Research Methodology and 50 per cent subject-specific questions. Each question will carry four marks and there is no negative marking.

Those who secure at least 50 per cent marks in the entrance test (45 per cent marks in case of SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy layers) / Differently abled persons ) will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit, subject to the maximum limit of five times of the available seats.