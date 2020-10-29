NTA IGNOU OPENMAT result 2020 released, here’s how to download score card

Check IGNOU OPENMAT result at ignou.ac.in. Representational image/ file

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT result 2020: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the result for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- ignou.ac.in.

Apart from the OPENMAT, the score card for PhD entrance is also available at the website. The OPENMAT was conducted on September 15, while PhD entrance on October 4.

IGNOU OPENMAT result 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ button on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open click on OPENMAT link on the left-hand bar

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: In the new window write the roll number and check your result

Candidates who have qualified the OPENMAT exam will have to apply for the MBA or related programmes. While applying for the management programme using the OPENMAT score, candidates will also need to submit documents at the concerned IGNOU regional centre.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination websites and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. The candidates can also contact at the respective email Ids or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification, read the NTA notification.

