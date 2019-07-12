Toggle Menu
NTA IGNOU OPENMAT BEd admit card delayed, to release today at 6 pm

NTA IGNOU BEd OPENMAT admit card 2019: The same was earlier scheduled to be released on July 10 but has been rescheduled to be out today at 6 pm. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2019. The admit card will be available at ntaignou.nic,in.

NTA releases IGNOU admit card for BEd and MBA admission entrance test. (Representational image)

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT BEd admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for its first ever entrance exams to be conducted for admission to BEd and MBA courses at the Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU) today – July 12, at 6 pm. The same was earlier expected to be released on July 10.

In a recent notice declaring the revised dates, NTA said that the delay has been caused due to the extension of registration dates from July 1 to July 5, 2019. Candidates can download the same from the official website, nta.ac.in or ntaognou.nic.in.

NTA IGNOU BEd OPENMAT admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2019. The two-hour entrance exam for admission to B.Ed will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates need to bring the admit card with them to the test center for verification purposes, as per the NTA notice.

