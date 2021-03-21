NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd admission test 2021 application process extended

IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd admission test 2021: The application process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA, B.Ed. exams has been extended. The candidates can now apply till March 25, the registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 20.

Interested candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in. The exam will be held in computer based mode.

Exam pattern

The two-hour entrance exam for admission to B.Ed will be conducted on April 11 from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held on the same date but from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Eligibility

For MBA admissions, any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks can apply. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45 per cent. There is no age bar for the same.

B.Ed criteria

For BEd admissions, candidates need to have at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or in the Master’s degree in sciences/social sciences/commerce/humanity. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent and those with NCTE recognition and trained in-service teachers in elementary school can apply too. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation of minimum marks by 5 per cent.

For both B.Ed entrance and OPENMAT, candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee.