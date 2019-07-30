NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed answer key released: How to download, raise objections

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the preliminary answer key for the entrance exams conducted to enrol students in MBA and BEd programmes at IGNOU. The exam was conducted on July 27 across 135 exam centers. The answer key for which can be downloaded from nta.ac.in or ntaignou.nic.in.

If any candidate finds an error in the answer key provided, they can raise concerns with the authorities. The facility, however, is available for two days only and the last date to raise objection is July 31 (Wednesday) at 5 pm. A fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged as processing for each question challenged.

NTA IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaignou.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘display of question paper/answer key for OPENMAT or BED’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key will be displayed, download

To claim or challenge any particular questions, candidates will have to follow further steps –

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for challenge regarding answer key’ in the dashboard

Step 6: Click on question id, which you think is wrong

Step 7: A new pop-box will open, if the question is wrong, click yes, else no

Step 8: If the answer is incorrect to go ahead, click on save claim

Step 9: Upload supporting documents, save claim

Step 10: Make payment

The fee will be refunded for those candidates whose claims are right, as per the official notice. The final answer key will be released after analysing the queries raised. The result will be based on the final answer key.

A total of 31,581 candidates appeared for the exam as per the NTA, of the total 22,835 appeared for BEd entrance exam. This was the first time that the NTA had conducted the entrance exam for IGNOU.