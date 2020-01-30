NTA IGNOU MBA, BEd admission test 2020: Applications begin, check exam pattern, how to apply

NTA IGNOU MBA, BEd admission test 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exam to take admission in MBA and BEd courses in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The application process will begin from January 31 at the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaignou.nic.in. The application link will remain active till February 29.
The entrance exam for both courses will be conducted from April 29. The result will be declared by NTA on May 10. The NTA has been enrolled to conduct these exams from last year. Earlier, the exams were conducted by the IGNOU itself. The format will remain the same as that of OPENMAT.
NTA IGNOU MBA, BEd admission test 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaignou.nic.in
Step 2: Click on application form button
Step 3: Register using details
Step 4: Log-in using the registration
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make payment
NTA IGNOU MBA, BEd admission test 2020: Fee
An application fee of Rs 600 will be applicable.
NTA IGNOU MBA, BEd admission test 2020: Exam pattern
The entrance exam for BEd will be held for two-hours duration. While the OPENMAT or MBA entrance exam will be held on the same date but from 2 pm to 5 pm.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App