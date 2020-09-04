NTA ICAR UG, PG, fellowship entrance exams rescheduled, check new dates

ICAR UG, PG, PhD entrance exam dates changed. (Photo: Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

NTA ICAR UG, PG, SRF, JRF 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the entrance exams conducted on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for admission to agriculture university. All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) for admission to undergraduate will be held on September 16, 17 and 22, and postgraduate admission as well as the All India Competitive Examination (AICE) for JRF or SRF entries to PhD courses will all be now held on September 23, as per the latest notification by the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body.

The dates for downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, centre of exam, date, and shift of the exam will be displayed 10 days before the exam on the official websites – nta.ac.in and icar.nta.nic.in. The dates have been postponed as several exams were clashing. NTA in its official notice said, that since Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 will be held from September 6 to 11, Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 and NRTI (National Rail and Transport Institute) test on September 7, the ICAR examinations will be now held on new dates.

Like all other exams, the entrance exam for agriculture universities has been postponed several times because of coronavirus. Now, the exam will be held amid precautions, as per the NTA.

In the undergraduate admission exam, students will have to answer 150 questions with 50 questions from each subject in 150 minutes (two and a half hours). For PG and PhD exams, candidates will have to answer 120 questions in 120 minutes (two hours). In all of these exams, students will get four marks for answering the question right, and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

The ICAR-AU system in India has 75 agricultural universities comprising 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), four ICAR-DUs, three central agricultural universities, and four central universities.

