NTA ICAR result date and time

NTA ICAR result date 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture universities on July 17 (Wednesday), as per the official notification. The exam was conducted by the NTA for the first time on behalf of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

Advertising

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. The counselling schedule will be released post result announcement. The exam was conducted on July 1, 2019. The exam was conducted for two-and-a-half hours.

Read | 10 upcoming careers in agriculture

The ICAR result will be announced in the form of an overall merit-rank list. In case two candidates score the same marks, then the preference will be given to the one who has scored more marks in the previous exam — that is board exams for the undergraduate admissions and undergraduate degree marks for postgraduate admissions.

Video | What if you scored less than 80%

The candidates were made to upload marks of their qualifying examination from July 3 to 5. The window re-opened right before result declaration, till July 12. Candidates can check their result at icar.org.in, nta.ac.in or ntaicar.nic.in.

Candidates qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of the subject at the Agricultural University (AU) and other states and Centre run universities.