ICAR JRF, SRF PhD admissions 2019: Check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

NTA ICAR JRF/SRF PhD admission 2019: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will no longer conduct the all India competitive exam for admission to doctoral degree programmes and award for JRF/SRF (PGS). The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the exam for the same from now on. The application process has begun and candidates can apply at ntaicar.nic.in.

Interested candidates can register before April 30 and make payment till May 1. The national-level exam will be conducted on July 1, 2019. The examination will be conducted in 16 major subject groups comprising 60 sub-subjects/disciplines at 87 cities across the country. It will be a three-hour long exam; beginning at 2:30 pm and ending at 5:30 pm.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling sessions. For the academic session, 2019-20 admissions to 25 per cent seats accredited doctoral degree programmes will be granted at accredited colleges in accredited Agricultural Universities (AU) under the ICARAU system.

NTA ICAR JRF/SRF PhD admission 2019: Eligibility

Candidates must have scored minimum marks in the previous subject

NTA ICAR JRF/SRF PhD admission 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on ‘fill application form PhD, SRF, JRF’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill in details

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

ICAR JRF/SRF 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 1700. For those belonging to SC, ST, PwD category and transgenders the fee is Rs 850.

ICAR JRF/SRF 2019: Exam pattern

The Computer-based test will be divided into two sub-tests. In section A, candidates will be asked 20 multiple choice questions on the environment and its application to society including current events and matter of everyday observation. In Section B, candidates will be asked 180 questions. This section will be subjected to the majors, a candidate is opting for.

The language of the exam will be English. For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.