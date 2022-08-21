ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Test schedule announced for AIEEA, AICE; application deadline extended

ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam schedule for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D). Registered candidates can now check the full schedule at the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.
According to the official notification, the AIEEA (UG) exam is scheduled to be held on September 13,14 and 15. The AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) exams will be conducted on September 20 this year.
ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: How to fill application form
Step 1: Visit the official ICAR website — icar.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for the ICAR entrance exams 2022.
Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the application form and submit the payment of application fees.
Step 5: Submit the application fees. Download and save for future reference.
In addition to this, the council has also extended the application deadline. According to the fresh schedule, the last date for submission of exam forms is 5 pm of August 26 and candidates will be given time till 11:50 pm of the same date to pay the exam fee. The correction window for application forms will commence on August 28 and conclude on August 31.
In case of discrepancies, candidates can mail the NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.
