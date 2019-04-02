ICAR AIEEA PG 2019 application open: Check eligibility, exam time, pattern and other details

NTA ICAR AIEEA PG 2019: The ICAR’s All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEE) to postgraduate degree programmes has begun by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website, ntaicar.nic.in. The online applications will conclude on April 30 and the last date to submit fee is May 1, 2019. The NTA will provide a correction window wherein candidates can make changes if any information is wrong or missing in the form from May 7 to 14, 2019.

The national competitive exam will be conducted on July 1, 2019. It will be a two-and-a-half hour exam beginning from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam results are expected to be announced by July 17, 2019 based on which admissions will be granted. ICAR-AIEEA (PG)-2019 examination for the academic session 2019-20 will be conducted at 87 cities across the country.

ICAR AIEEA PG admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on ‘fill application form’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new registration’ (make sure AIEEA PG is selected, if not select from drop down menu)

Step 5: Fill in details

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Print at least three copies of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee, according to the official notification.

ICAR AIEEA PG admission 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD category and transgenders the same is Rs 500.

ICAR AIEEA PG admission 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates qualified for counselling will be considered for allocation of subject and the Agricultural University (AU). Students for 25 per cent seats in accredited Master degree programmes in accredited colleges of accredited AUs’ are admitted through ICAR-AIEEA (PG). All seats of the four ICAR-DUs namely, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) are also filled up through the same examination.