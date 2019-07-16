NTA ICAR AIEEA final answer key released, result tomorrow

NTA ICAR AIEEA final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) for admission to the agriculture universities. In the final answer key, several questions remain cancelled, marks for which will be awarded to all the candidates irrespective of whether they have appeared for the particular question or not.

Advertising

The exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD level degrees was earlier conducted by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). This year, the same was held on July 1, 2019, and the result is scheduled to be declared on July 17, 2019. The answer key and result will be available at ntaicar.nic.in.

Read | 10 upcoming careers in agriculture

NTA ICAR AIEEA final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on answer key finalized link on the left

Step 4: A PDF will open, download

The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. The counselling schedule will be released post result announcement.

The ICAR-AU system of India has 75 Agricultural Universities comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs). The National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) enrols over 15,000 graduates, 11,000 post-graduates, and 2,500 PhDs annually.