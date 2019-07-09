NTA ICAR AIEEA answer key released, how to download via website

NTA ICAR AIEEA answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) (UG), ICAR- AIEEA (PG) and ICAR- AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations. The candidates can download the answer key through the website ntaicar.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on July 1, 2019. The result will also be declared on July 17, 2019 after which counselling will begin.

The AIEEA was till last year conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICA) for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture Universities.

NTA ICAR AIEEA answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The ICAR-AIEEA is a two and a half hour long exam in which 50 questions are asked in each subject. The exam is multiple choice based test. For each correct option, a candidate gets four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. The exam is conducted in both English and Hindi.