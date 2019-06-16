NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card tomorrow: Check how to download, exam pattern

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card: After delaying the release of the first ever All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly instituted agency is set to release the same by tomorrow – June 17, 2019 (Monday). Once released the admit card will be available at the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

Earlier, the ICAR AIEEA admit card was scheduled to release on June 5, 2019 – the same day the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were declared by the NTA. But the agency postponed the release of admit card for June 17 stating that the candidates have requested for extension of the application form editing window.

It was decided to release the AICAR AIEEA admit card on June 17 (Monday). The ICAR AIEE will be conducted on July 1, 2019. The result will also be declared on July 17, 2019 after which counselling will begin.

The AIEEA was till last year conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICA) for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Agriculture Universities.

The ICAR-AIEEA is a two and a half hour long exam in which 50 questions are asked in each subject. The exam is multiple choice based test. For each correct option, a candidate gets four marks and for every incorrect answer, one mark is deducted. The exam is conducted in both English and Hindi.

NTA ICAR AIEEA admit card: What to check

Candidates need to check following in the admit card –

— Name

— Subject Group

— Date of Birth

— Gender

— Examination Centre Name

— City, State Code of exam centre

— Eligibility

— Category

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the e-admit card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the helpline number – 7827980287, 7827980288 between 10 am to 5 pm before June 30.